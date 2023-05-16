Draw Your Weather
New Creation expands trafficking advocacy for tenth anniversary

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last decade gave New Creation a platform to progress results against human trafficking. Founding Executive Director Sabrina Dorman-Andrew described what she and her team have seen over the past ten years motivates them to keep trying to end human trafficking for good.

A tool they know emphasizes change is the power of education.

“We’ve worked with nearly 10,000 students in Virginia to make sure middle school and high school students understand the issue and understand common lures the traffickers use, so our hope is to continue really pushing forward with more schools,” Dorman-Andrew said.

New Creation gets the opportunity to walk alongside survivors in healing through worldwide collaboration. Founding Executive Director Dorman-Andrew says the non-profit continues to exist from people shopping, donating, and coming close to the issue that human trafficking is.

“I just wanna say thank you if you’ve ever given, if you’ve ever prayed for us if you’ve ever shopped — you are the reason they were able to do the work that we’re doing,” Dorman-Andrew said.

New Creation was born to creatively counteract human trafficking. Through the advocate eyes this organization has, the team sees a victory with every day open to help others.

One success story New Creation holds is funding a scholarship for a nearby survivor at Elevate Academy who now feels proud of herself for the first time after graduating earlier this month.

Looking back on their growth, the administration wants people to understand that there is a process for victory in the end.

Dorman-Andrew says the work done here like job creation changes the futures of the people they serve. New Creation believes it is powerful when they can just stand with women and help leverage their platform and resources for survivors to become their own heroes.

