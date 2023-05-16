New Shenandoah Valley SBDC director excited to hit the ground running

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has a new director. Allison Dugan takes over after the retirement of longtime director Joyce Krech. Dugan said she is excited to hit the ground running and continue to help small businesses across the Valley.

“I’m so excited to be the leader of such a great team, our staff of business advisors are one of the best things about the SBDC because they provide one on one counseling services to our businesses,” said Dugan.

Dugan said that the SBDC is busier than ever as small businesses around the Valley are facing a number of challenges with continued inflation and labor shortages.

“We’ve been coaching them about who their customers are and how their customers are being served. Helping them understand how to navigate the labor market is one of the issues,” she said. “Small businesses are working hard to be prepared for anything that could happen now. So their cash flow is very important, working with them on understanding how their cash flow and expenses work is very important.”

While some local businesses have closed down over the last few months due to some of these struggles new ones are also popping up.

“I think that there are more folks looking to own restaurants again. There are a lot of personal services, folks that are doing consulting work, so independent professional services are also on the rise,” said Dugan.

Dugan said that despite some challenges, the Valley’s diverse economy has helped the business climate remain healthier than in other areas.

“Because we work with both entrepreneurs and growing businesses it seems to me to be very healthy. Owners want to be prepared, they’re coming in for workshops and networking opportunities,” she said.

SVSBDC offers free and confidential business advising to the public. You can learn more about it’s services here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.