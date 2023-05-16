Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

The Rivanna RiverFest returns this weekend

Rivanna River Co.
Rivanna River Co.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance is partnering with local organizations to celebrate the Rivanna RiverFest this weekend.

During the day, there will be outdoor activities for people of all ages to enjoy, and in the evening, festival goers can enjoy bands, drinks, and food trucks.

“The weather looks like it’s going to cooperate this year. We’re really excited. We’re happy to offer some activities actually in the water this year, so we’re hoping that people will get in some tubes, get in some canoes, just stand in the water and hang out,” said Sophie Elliott with the Rivanna Conservation Authority.

The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the Rivanna River Company off High Street.

More information on the event is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House

Latest News

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside Henrico elementary school
The cast is made up of Benjamin Reed, Natasia Reinhardt and Matt Radford Davies.
American Shakespeare Center performs ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] (AGAIN) Interview
Air3 strolls through Shenandoah County
Air3 strolls through Shenandoah County