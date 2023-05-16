Staunton Police Department focuses on the physical and mental well-being of their staff

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has implemented new programs and efforts to ensure their officers and staff are happy and healthy to serve the community.

According to a study done by Boston University, law enforcement officers are at a 54% higher risk of suicide than civilians in the community. SPD is working closely with their staff to maximize happiness and healthiness within their organization.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett said that police officers who are taken care of are more efficient in serving the community,

“By having officers who are healthier, whether it be mental health or physical health, we’re able to respond better to situations in the community, work well with our community and provide better services,” Shifflett said.

Shifflett said they get significant support from the community, but it’s not the only time the community helps the police. He said the input and support the community offers leaves a lasting impact on the officers and staff at the department.

“The majority of our calls for service receive a survey afterwards that way we can get real-time feedback on the interactions with the officers and get any information we want to improve on,” Shifflett said.

In their department, they have a wall of positive affirmations that the staff members can write on to show praise and support for their colleagues. They also take the responses from the community surveys and display them, further reinforcing the positive words and phrases the community has to offer.

Shifflett said the community and the police are intertwined, both cannot function without the other.

“It was said many years ago, the community are the police and the police are the community,” Shifflett said. “Therefore we are part of the community and they are us.”

Shifflett said the community’s interaction goes a long way to support officers.

“You walk down the street, you smile when you walk pass someone, wave, say hi,” Shifflett said. “Everything begins with that communication, whether it’s non-verbal communications or just speaking with someone, it’s just those interactions.”

Shifflett said the department offers peer support services. The program aims to give officers someone with similar experiences to speak confidentially to and give them the 1-on-1 support that they may need.

“This career can go very fast paced and very stressful at times to the exact opposite and stagnant,” Shifflett said. “A peer support program is going to provide officers on the same level someone to go talk to at any time.”

Shifflett said that the major struggles for the law enforcement career is staffing shortages. The shortages cause officers to have more on their plate and cause additional stress in an already high-stress career field.

SPD is working on a gym in the department to help the physical well-being of their officers along with maintaining the mental health of the officers. They also offer a chaplain services to families going through a loss of a loved one, or officers who are in a rough spot and need somewhere to go.

