65-year-old man killed in severe weather

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 65-year-old man was killed in a weather-related incident in Dickenson County Tuesday, according to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Hackney was driving home during a storm in the Haysi part of the county when a tree fell on the cab of his pickup, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hackney was pronounced dead at the scene.

