Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

65-year-old man killed in severe weather

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 65-year-old man was killed in a weather-related incident in Dickenson County Tuesday, according to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Hackney was driving home during a storm in the Haysi part of the county when a tree fell on the cab of his pickup, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hackney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The CDC said stock of the vaccine expired on May 7.
UVA doctor weighs in on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer being available in U.S.
As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen County Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being...
First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Wildfire smoke from Canada led to hazy skies Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke will bring more haze to the area
Wildfire smoke from Canada leads to hazy skies Wednesday.
Why is it so hazy?
August 2, 2008
Elkton tornado- August 2008
Damage
Remembering the deadly 1990 Augusta County tornado
May 2, 2023 snow along the Alleghenies
May snow for the Allegheny Mountains