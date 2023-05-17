Draw Your Weather
A.I. technology effects in the classroom

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A.I. technology has been an issue in the classroom, according to Blue Ridge Community College, Associate Economics professor, Debra Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said as A.I. gets more advanced the effects will happen at a faster pace.

”The Goldman Sachs report over the last two or three months expects two thirds of all jobs over the next couple of years to be affected in some way by A.I. like these large language models.” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said that we are already seeing the effects of A.I. technology.

Fitzgerald said that students have been using large language models like Chat GPT to do assignments.

“ Student work that incorporates large language models has become a big issue for over the semester.” said Fitzgerald.

“Large Language Models are what people are referring to as A.I.” Fitzgerald continued " These are big large models that scrape the internet for knowledge, for information, and facts. They answer questions from users in a conversational way.”

“Middle School, High School, and College level are starting to use them to help them to complete assignments.” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said Students upload their work to Turnitin.com is a site that Blue Ridge Community College uses to detect plagiarism.

" This side has gotten really good over the years at detecting what you might call traditional plagiarism. Where a student would pick up a source from somewhere and they would use that source in their paper. They would not site it, they would use it as their own.” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the site is not good yet at detecting words written by Chat GPT. Chat GPT and other large language models are creating new words for the student to use, then the student presents their words as their own.

