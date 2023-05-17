Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say

FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leading heart health organizations, including the American Heart Association, said children as young as four can learn how to call 911 in a medical emergency.

By age 10 to 12, they should be able to administer CPR.

In a statement, doctors say young children might not be strong enough to perform correct chest compressions, but they can still learn the basics on how to do it.

They also urge parents to teach their young kids what 911 is, how to call it and what their address is to direct emergency services to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital die because the people around them don’t always know how to help.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen County Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being...
First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
The CDC said stock of the vaccine expired on May 7.
UVA doctor weighs in on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer being available in U.S.

Latest News

A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
WHSV morning forecast 5-17-23
Stephanie's morning forecast 5-17-23