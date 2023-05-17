Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its door

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors.

Wednesday morning the center had a ribbon cutting ceremony to thank those who helped in the opening the center.

“This is a great day for Augusta County. Amazon Facility has been a great partner for us. It is going to provide some good jobs for folks and opportunity for future growth here in the county.” said Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said he thinks a project of this size will bring other projects to the area.

General Manager, Irfaan Hafeez said this Amazon Center is a traditional non-sortable Fulfillment Center.

“Half of our inventory is fulfillment by Amazon, That is small and local businesses. So over 42,000 of our small and local businesses are actually in Virginia, so hopefully some of their inventory will end up on our shelves.” said Hafeez.

Hafeez said there are currently around 200 employees, and the goal is to get 500 full time employees.

“They can receive they can stow, they can pick, pack, and ship. So that is anyone in the warehouse You do not need to have a background in anything we come and train you. We invest multitudes weeks of training, teaching folks what they need to be successful in this role.” said Hafeez.

Fitzgerald said the process took about two years.

“We have been working at the County for approximately two years with Amazon to you know identify a site, and look at a site. Work with them through the details of the process and then the construction process. said Fitzgerald.

Dean Fullerton, Vice President of Global Engineering Services for Amazon said the building is about a million square foot building.

