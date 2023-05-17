Fulks Run Elementary students eager for trip to Washington

FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - Students from Fulks Run Elementary School are counting down the days to their ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to the nation’s capital.

Around 30 third graders, alongside teachers and chaperones will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on May 18, taking in sights like the Capitol Building, the Washington Monument, and the big item on the trip - a tour of the White House.

Eston Ritchie, a student attending the trip, says he is excited to take the lessons they’ve been learning in the classroom to D.C.

“We’ve been learning about ancient Rome and ancient Greece and we’ve been learning about columns. So, we are going to try to find columns when we’re over there,” Ritchie said.

Teachers Michelle Morrell and Anita Ritchie say this is the first time many of the students will be visiting Washington, D.C. Both Morrell and Ritchie say they are thankful for the support to help make the trip possible, including help from the office of Congressman Ben Cline.

“A lot of them their reference to a city is Harrisonburg, so it’s going to be a whole different ballgame when we get to D.C. and they see the traffic and all the people, and the size of the buildings and how close everything is like I think they’re really excited about that too,” Morrell said.

Thanks to financial support from the community, the class will be traveling on a coach bus. This helps to have room for more chaperones, although only 40 people will be allowed to enter the White House.

“We’ve just been amazed by the community support, our kids did not have to cover that so that was huge in enabling us to be able to take this trip so we just can’t thank our community enough,” Anita Ritchie said.

Ritchie and Morrell say there was so much excitement from parents surrounding the trip, a lottery was performed to pick the seven chaperones.

