Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Fulks Run Elementary students eager for trip to Washington

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - Students from Fulks Run Elementary School are counting down the days to their ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to the nation’s capital.

Around 30 third graders, alongside teachers and chaperones will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on May 18, taking in sights like the Capitol Building, the Washington Monument, and the big item on the trip - a tour of the White House.

Eston Ritchie, a student attending the trip, says he is excited to take the lessons they’ve been learning in the classroom to D.C.

“We’ve been learning about ancient Rome and ancient Greece and we’ve been learning about columns. So, we are going to try to find columns when we’re over there,” Ritchie said.

Teachers Michelle Morrell and Anita Ritchie say this is the first time many of the students will be visiting Washington, D.C. Both Morrell and Ritchie say they are thankful for the support to help make the trip possible, including help from the office of Congressman Ben Cline.

“A lot of them their reference to a city is Harrisonburg, so it’s going to be a whole different ballgame when we get to D.C. and they see the traffic and all the people, and the size of the buildings and how close everything is like I think they’re really excited about that too,” Morrell said.

Thanks to financial support from the community, the class will be traveling on a coach bus. This helps to have room for more chaperones, although only 40 people will be allowed to enter the White House.

“We’ve just been amazed by the community support, our kids did not have to cover that so that was huge in enabling us to be able to take this trip so we just can’t thank our community enough,” Anita Ritchie said.

Ritchie and Morrell say there was so much excitement from parents surrounding the trip, a lottery was performed to pick the seven chaperones.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen County Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being...
First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
The CDC said stock of the vaccine expired on May 7.
UVA doctor weighs in on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer being available in U.S.

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
WHSV morning forecast 5-17-23
Stephanie's morning forecast 5-17-23
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
How a recent college graduate paid 100% of her college costs through scholarships and grants
EARLY YEARS: Tips from new college graduate on avoiding student debt