Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Harrisonburg water infrastructure prepared for city’s growth

By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg continues to grow and with a number of large housing developments like the Bluestone Town Center set to be built over the next several years, the city’s water infrastructure is ready for the growth.

Harrisonburg Public Utilities has been preparing for the increased need for water for decades.

“This is nothing new, it’s just following a long road map that’s taken vision, commitment, continuity, flexibility, and a balance of all those sustainability issues. This is right in line with what we’ve been planning for 30 years,” said Harrisonburg Public Utilities Director Mike Collins. “It’ll become more of an issue of which of our assets to use rather than what to build.”

Harrisonburg’s long term water supply plan has had it prepared for growth since the 1990s. The plan assumes that land is already developed for however it is zoned, meaning that the city already took into account the likely construction of large housing developments like the Bluestone Town Center.

The water supply plan ensures that the city has adequate water supply for the complete build out of the city limits.

“We’re looking at being a supplier in the area of about 15 million gallons a day. In doing that we’re taking into account all the land uses that we want to have in the city that our planning groups put together and decide,” said Collins. “Our maximum total water supply will be in excess of 39 million gallons a day however we only have a target of 15 but because of environmental stewardship that supply at times of the year will back off to 15.”

Harrisonburg is able to pull from four different water sources which gives it flexibility that other localities don’t have. The city’s water sources include the Dry River, the North River in Bridgewater, a backup supply at Silver Lake in Dayton, and the Shenandoah River.

“Water supply planning is really a balance of three things of sustainability, one is social, one is environmental, and the other is financial,” said Collins. “Each of those sources that we have has their advantages and disadvantages in each of those areas so we’re going to be in a very envious situation to be able to balance and use the sustainability feature that we need at any given time.”

The city’s water supply plan also allows it to offer lower water rates than most surrounding communities.

“We’re less than 60 percent of the state average medium monthly bill. That comes from having a long steady plan and not getting yourself in a pickle and having to make knee jerk reactions that’s the number one reason to have a water supply plan,” said Collins. “There is no instant gratification in a water supply plan you’ve got to have a vision and you’ve got to stay with it. If you’re doing instant gratification, you’re going to be making some of those sustainability issues go out of wack and that’s where I think we’ve avoided that and have done a tremendous job.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The CDC said stock of the vaccine expired on May 7.
UVA doctor weighs in on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer being available in U.S.
As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen County Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being...
First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Presentation at the Confident Caregivers Dementia Care conference
Valley Program for Aging Services held a “Confident Caregiver Dementia Care” Conference
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its door
Local police departments are honoring the fallen during national police week. Over the last two...
Valley law enforcement remembers the fallen during national police week
Valley dogs are facing a new problem with porcupine quills being stuck in their mouths.
Porcupine quills causing medical problems for dogs in the Valley