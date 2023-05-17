Harrisonburg water infrastructure prepared for city’s growth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg continues to grow and with a number of large housing developments like the Bluestone Town Center set to be built over the next several years, the city’s water infrastructure is ready for the growth.

Harrisonburg Public Utilities has been preparing for the increased need for water for decades.

“This is nothing new, it’s just following a long road map that’s taken vision, commitment, continuity, flexibility, and a balance of all those sustainability issues. This is right in line with what we’ve been planning for 30 years,” said Harrisonburg Public Utilities Director Mike Collins. “It’ll become more of an issue of which of our assets to use rather than what to build.”

Harrisonburg’s long term water supply plan has had it prepared for growth since the 1990s. The plan assumes that land is already developed for however it is zoned, meaning that the city already took into account the likely construction of large housing developments like the Bluestone Town Center.

The water supply plan ensures that the city has adequate water supply for the complete build out of the city limits.

“We’re looking at being a supplier in the area of about 15 million gallons a day. In doing that we’re taking into account all the land uses that we want to have in the city that our planning groups put together and decide,” said Collins. “Our maximum total water supply will be in excess of 39 million gallons a day however we only have a target of 15 but because of environmental stewardship that supply at times of the year will back off to 15.”

Harrisonburg is able to pull from four different water sources which gives it flexibility that other localities don’t have. The city’s water sources include the Dry River, the North River in Bridgewater, a backup supply at Silver Lake in Dayton, and the Shenandoah River.

“Water supply planning is really a balance of three things of sustainability, one is social, one is environmental, and the other is financial,” said Collins. “Each of those sources that we have has their advantages and disadvantages in each of those areas so we’re going to be in a very envious situation to be able to balance and use the sustainability feature that we need at any given time.”

The city’s water supply plan also allows it to offer lower water rates than most surrounding communities.

“We’re less than 60 percent of the state average medium monthly bill. That comes from having a long steady plan and not getting yourself in a pickle and having to make knee jerk reactions that’s the number one reason to have a water supply plan,” said Collins. “There is no instant gratification in a water supply plan you’ve got to have a vision and you’ve got to stay with it. If you’re doing instant gratification, you’re going to be making some of those sustainability issues go out of wack and that’s where I think we’ve avoided that and have done a tremendous job.”

