Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

HCPS looking to continue making schools safer with new initiatives

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) are working to make school grounds safer.

Tuesday night, Dr. Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent, gave his safety report and had new ideas on how HCPS can maintain safe learning environments.

Whether it’s a squatting call or a real threat, HCPS wants to be able to act quickly and address the problem.

At Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, the board discussed key card access systems, possible AI to detect weapons on school grounds and a color system to determine what level of a lockdown is needed.

Some of these measures like the key card access system have already been approved.

Others like the AI detection system would still need to be voted on by the school board.

However, Dr. Richards hopes they all can be put in place starting in the fall of 2023.

”We need to know whos in the building and why but this will make it even better in that sense because we’ll be able to know from the swipe of a key whos in the building and we can cancel a key if we need to for security reasons,” Dr. Richards said.

HCPS has also added digital mapping to show law enforcement a clear view of the school they’re responding to.

”The AI, the artificial intelligence is able to identify threats and so the artificial intelligence in this case identifies a weapon,” Dr. Richards said.

Dr. Richards said this kind of technology wouldn’t have any ability for facial recognition.

This safety measure is still in the preliminary phases, but he hopes to have it integrated by the fall semester.

Harrisonburg police chief Kelly Warner said there are no other uses of AI for security in Harrisonburg.

If installed HCPS would be the first to use the new technology.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen County Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being...
First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
The CDC said stock of the vaccine expired on May 7.
UVA doctor weighs in on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer being available in U.S.

Latest News

Spring migration proved biosecurity measures to be working in fight against Avian Flu
Generic computer
A.I. technology effects in the classroom
Spring migration proved biosecurity measures to be working in fight against Avian Flu
Spring migration proved biosecurity measures to be working in fight against Avian Flu
HCPS looking to continue making schools safer with new initiatives
HCPS looking to continue making schools safer with new initiatives