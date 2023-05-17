‘It’s credit to their hard work.’ James Madison shows composure, fight in comeback win against Maryland

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At this time last season, the James Madison women’s lacrosse team was facing Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes were losing draws, calls were going against them, and it didn’t take long for JMU to start getting frustrated. They would end up losing that game 18-8.

However, there was an important lesson learned that afternoon.

Fast-forward to present time when JMU trailed Maryland 14-9 in the fourth quarter. Instead of the panic, the Dukes were composed. Head coach Shelley Klaes said her team stuck together.

“We reminded them that UVA just lost the other day,” said Klaes. “They were up 10-3 and Albany comes back and beats them by one. In the game of lacrosse you can score. All you have to do is have the ball and we hadn’t had the ball. For them to understand that simple of a flip, it’s credit to their hard work.”

JMU travels to Upstate New York to take on Syracuse on Thursday afternoon. The winner advances to the Final Four.

Peterson named co-Player of the Week

James Madison’s Isabella Peterson was named co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Peterson shared the honor with Notre Dame’s Kasey Choma.

Peterson totaled 11 goals in JMU’s first and second round games against Army and Maryland.

The redshirt junior leads the nation in goals and points.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.