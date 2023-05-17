Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

New studies helping doctors better understand Lyme disease

Lyme disease is one of the most common tick-borne infections across the U.S., and can range in severity and how long it lasts.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s that time of year when you need to do a thorough check for ticks after being outside.

Lyme disease is one of the most common tick-borne infections across the U.S., and can range in severity and how long it lasts.

A recent study from the CDC points to why some people have lingering symptoms from Lyme disease, while others see symptoms leave after treatment.

“This builds on some other studies that are more hinting at this idea that it could be persistent inflammation, or a persistent immune response, and I don’t think it gives us a silver bullet,” Doctor Jeffrey Wilson with UVA Health said.

Dr. Wilson says while they don’t know how to cure lingering symptoms, this study gives better ideas on how to target that prolonged inflammation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The CDC said stock of the vaccine expired on May 7.
UVA doctor weighs in on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer being available in U.S.
As a Rockbridge County Wildcat and Goshen County Volunteer Firefighter, Devin Riley is being...
First responders pay tribute to fallen teen firefighter with processional parade
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged

Latest News

Valley dogs are facing a new problem with porcupine quills being stuck in their mouths.
Porcupine quills causing medical problems for dogs in the Valley
Local police departments are honoring the fallen during national police week. Over the last two...
Valley law enforcement remembers the fallen during national police week
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
Forecast
WHSV Weather Forecast