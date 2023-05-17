Draw Your Weather
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County authorities have announced that a teacher at North Fork Middle School has been charged on multiple counts involving money.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Ann Phillips has been charged with 22 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and 19 counts of exploiting a person who had an intellectual disability.

Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard announced in a statement that Phillips has been suspended from her position at the school. Court records online said Phillips appeared in court on May 15, and she is due back in court on May 24.

