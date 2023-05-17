Page County Public Forum hosting Addiction and Recovery event

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A community organization in Page County will be hosting a presentation to bring resources on different pieces of addiction and the recovery process under one roof.

The Page County Public Forum will be hosting a panel discussion for people to learn about how addiction and recovery affects individuals and the broader community.

“In order to maybe work through the pain that addiction has caused to individuals, to families, and to a community we have to start to look at what it is and the many layers of it and see how to begin to come together to address those,” Page County Public Forum Steering Committee member Taylor Alger said.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. the Luray V.F.W building located at 218 Veterans Lane. Speakers will focus on the different facets that make up the addiction and recovery process.

Panelists include:

Megan Gordon- Page Alliance for Community Action Director- Focus on prevention and community wellness.

Rebecca Jenkins with the Stanley Police Department who will focus on the perspective of law enforcement and the ripple effects on the youth through her experience as a school resource officer.

John Winslow- 23 West Club Board Chair will focus on patterns and cycles of addiction, recovery, and resources available through this organization.

Gloria Hamilton with Career Support Systems will focus on re-entry, getting back on your feet, and securing employment after active addiction.

Dr. Tresha Ward, MD Lead Physician with the Savida Substance Abuse Treatment Center will focus on treatment-supported recovery.

For more information or if you have questions about the presentation, you can email Page County Public Forum’s Steering Committee member Taylor Alger at ataylor@vt.edu.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.