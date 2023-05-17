Valley law enforcement remembers the fallen during national police week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police departments around the Valley are honoring the fallen during national police week. Over the last two years the Shenandoah Valley has lost three heroic police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice laying down their lives to protect their communities.

Local law enforcement continue to honor their fallen brothers Stanley Officer Nick Winum, Bridgewater College Officer John Painter and Campus Safety officer J.J. Jefferson.

“You never know when life is going to change in an instant and it’s just important to remember those people that have served and passed on so we can be reminded to carry the legacy of protecting and serving with high integrity, with transparency, and with a love for our community,” said Captain Aaron Cubbage of the Stanley Police Department.

Over two years after Officer Winum was killed in the line of duty his colleagues at the Stanley Police Department remember his service and passion for the community each day.

“There are so many people that come to us now and say hey Nick had this conversation with me or he shared this with me or he helped me in this way. So it’s really neat hearing those stories come out because we didn’t hear them before and now people are kind of coming out and sharing,” said Cubbage.

Cubbage said that the Stanley Police Department and community at large are doing what they can to continue honoring Winum.

“We’re all doing the best we can to put his name out there and remember what he did and I don’t think that’s something that will ever be forgotten. The service he provided to our community not only as a police officer but as a man won’t be forgotten,” he said.

In Bridgewater it’s been a little over a year since Officers Jefferson and Painter’s heroic sacrifice. Painter’s name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

“We try to honor and respect them with memorials and vigils and so forth and just really realize what they did for the community. We continue to try to honor those that have worked every day to keep us safe,” said Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read.

Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin and Lieutenant Rick Biller visited the national memorial over the weekend. In an email statement to WHSV Biller said that Jefferson and Painter embodied what it means to be a police officer.

“John and J.J. put others before themselves. And while doing so, they made people feel comfortable being around them. Often, they could inject humor in stressful situations, which tends to lighten the mood and make everything better,” said Biller.

Biller said that Jefferson and Painter were very fun to work with but also very good at what they did.

“When they were on duty I never had to worry if the campus was being taken care of and if the kids were safe. I knew the College was in good hands when they were here,” he said. “Any time we hire a new officer I always train them to do the job the way that John and J.J. did and, of course, I give them the credit.”

Bridgewater Police Chief Philip Read said that the town and college police departments are always looking at ways to improve safety and security in town and on BC’s campus.

“It’s been great working with Chief Franklin and just working at different avenues we can get better with communications. One of the most recent things was the Bridgewater College alert system so we now have the alert systems going to all the police officers so we’re able to get an alert maybe a little bit sooner than dispatch would,” said Read.

Read said that police in Bridgewater are grateful for the community’s continued support of law enforcement.

“The community I think understands the difficulties of this job, just understanding that we need them and we’re here to provide a service for them. We need them and we need their help just as much as they need us to provide that safety for them,” he said.

