WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) Valley Program for Aging Services held a “Confident Caregiver Dementia Care” conference at Blue Ridge Community College.

”There is so much to learn when caring for someone with Dementia and it changes day by day. To learn tools and techniques that you try in different situations, to learn that you are not alone that other people are dealing with and to learn that there are resources that you can turn to if you don’t know what to do in a specific situation.” said Joyce Nussbaum.

Nussbaum said some of the earliest signs of Dementia include short-term memory loss, losing the ability to problem solve, and repeating questions.

”Dementia is an umbrella term caused by many many different diseases, Alzheimer’s disease being responsible for about 60% to 80% but is not the only thing that causes Dementia.” said Nussbaum.

Caregiver, Mary Kay Adams, said " We are getting a lot of information today that will help with all of the challenging situations we have experienced caregiving for our loved ones and friends.”

" It’s very hard in the beginning, when you find that you are on this journey. You look around and you’ve never been on this path before. So, you are doing a lot of research and digging to find where and how to get started. We are generally not giving those tools when the diagnosis is given to us, we are expected to find that on our own.” said Adams.

Adams said if you are someone trying to navigate this journey to not give up and to connect with people and avoid isolating yourself you will get the support you need and find resources.

" If you are just now starting on this journey yourself, know that you are not alone, and it is important to stay connect. I think that is vital to be able to function yourself.” Said Adams.

Nussbaum said VPAS has resources for caregivers who are caring for someone with Dementia.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.