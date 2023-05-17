Draw Your Weather
VHSL to adopt new NFHS free throw rule changes

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and team fouls
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A VHSL spokesperson confirmed to WHSV on Tuesday they will abide by rule changes regarding free throws and team fouls that were announced by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

On Monday, the NFHS announced that beginning with the 2023-24 high school basketball season, teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when they’re in the bonus, eliminating one-and-one scenarios.

In addition, there will be new foul limits each quarter. Teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter. Team fouls will reset after each quarter. Previously teams reached the bonus at seven fouls in the half.

The NFHS adopted the rules to improve team strategy but also improve safety.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee Lindsey Atkinson in a statement. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”

The NFHS also approved a rule regarding throw in procedure for front-court violations. You can click here to read to read additional details.

