Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s MariBette Café & Bakery got a sweet surprise early Thursday, May 18.

Tony Award winning actress Audra McDonald stopped by the bakery.

McDonald performed at the Paramount Theater last night, and asked the audience for a recommendation on which bakery she should visit.

Co-owner Jason Becton says he has been a fan of McDonald for years.

“It was like meeting a hero. It was really pretty amazing,” Becton said. “She was just wonderful and gracious and I was really lucky.”

Post from MarieBette Café & Bakery on Facebook. (Facebook)

