Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s MariBette Café & Bakery got a sweet surprise early Thursday, May 18.
Tony Award winning actress Audra McDonald stopped by the bakery.
McDonald performed at the Paramount Theater last night, and asked the audience for a recommendation on which bakery she should visit.
Co-owner Jason Becton says he has been a fan of McDonald for years.
“It was like meeting a hero. It was really pretty amazing,” Becton said. “She was just wonderful and gracious and I was really lucky.”
