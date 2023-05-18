Dayton summer concert series returns this weekend

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton summer concert series is back starting this weekend at Dove Park.

The concerts take place on the third Saturday of every month from May through Sept.

“We have some really great local bands this year,” Meggie Roche, economic development coordinator for the town of Dayton said.

Micala Curry and the Back Rhodes will kick off the summer concert series on Saturday, May 20.

Roche said the Dayton summer concert series is picnic style so bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

It’s also a Bring Your Own Beverage (BYOB) event, alcohol included, although Roche said they will be checking IDs

“Also pet friendly so bring all your little furry friends,” she said.

The concerts bring people from Augusta County and Rockingham County to Dayton for a night of live music.

“The town of Dayton tries to create an exceptional quality of life for our residents and we love being able to share that with visitors who come into town as well,” Roche said.

The town is still looking for ways to improve the concert series.

“We would love to have a local non-profit group, a youth group, a sports group, come in and sell concessions at these concerts we’ve actually been looking for a group for about the past year and we haven’t had a ton of interest,” Roche said.

If any groups are interested you can call Dayton town hall for more details at 540-879-2241.

Gates for each summer concert open at 6 p.m. and the music plays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2023 lineup:

May 20: Micala Curry & The Back Rhodes

June 17: Who Shot John

July 15: Kelly May Brown & Crystal Armentrout

Aug 19: The Roadducks

Sept 16: Big City Band

