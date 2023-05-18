Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. on Jan. 27, 2020. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 688,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners to install child seats using the seat belts until the latches are repaired. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary.

Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors
Police car lights,
65-year-old man killed in severe weather

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
FILE - This Sept. 24, 2018 booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections...
Remains of Georgia woman identified, confirmed as serial killer’s 1977 victim
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to talk to reporters at the...
Top Senate Democrat: Congress ‘must move quickly’ on artificial intelligence legislation
A gynecologist in Austin, Texas, said she's seen an increase in demand for sterilization.
Amid decline of abortion rights, some young women are choosing sterilization
A gynecologist in Austin, Texas, said she's seen an increase in demand for sterilization.
Young women are choosing sterilization as abortion rights eroded