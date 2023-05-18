Draw Your Weather
Kate Collins Middle School to have Lawn Party on May 21

Kate Collins Middle School Waynesboro
Kate Collins Middle School Waynesboro(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are on their way back to the Shenandoah Valley. Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro is hosting a lawn party on Sunday May 21.

“The library is coming so they are bringing the book mobile. First responders are coming, the fire department, the police department. We have Augusta Health coming with a booth we have some health services, community services that are going to be here, letting our families know what things are available to them, in the community,” Flint Dollar explained.

Dollar is a part of the KCMS Family and Community Engagement Committee.

Organizers say the event is to show the school as not only an academic location but also a community resource. The party is free and nonperishable food and school supplies donations will be accepted. The donations can be turned in for game tickets.

“These students need to see who their community is as they are becoming adults. They need to know where they belong and who they belong to. This is not just about the students having fun. It is about them learning who is in their community. As they get older they need to be able to recognize those resources,” Dollar said.

The food items will be donated to a local food bank and the school supplies will go to support students at KCMS.

Any community partners hoping to participate or support the event should contact Kate Collins Middle School and ask for Flint Dollar.

