Landing gear failure causes plane to skid on ground in WV, officials say

(WEAU)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - A plane found itself skidding along the ground after its landing gear didn’t go down, officials say.

According to Bobby Funk, chief of the Petersburg Fire Department in West Virginia, the landing gear on the plane didn’t go down, and the plane found itself skidding about 70-100 ft. on the ground before coming to a stop.

Funk also said some fuel leaked from the plane, and both people inside the plane were okay.

WHSV is working to learn more information about the crash, and we will share that information once we have it.

