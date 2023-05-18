Massanutten Technical Center auctioning off student-built tiny home, cabins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two years, students at Massanutten Technical Center have been working on projects that will soon be sold to the highest bidder.

MTC will be auctioning off a 480-square-foot student-built tiny home and two 510-square-foot mini-cabins.

Between classes and partnering organizations in the area, MTC assistant director Chris Dalton says many hands have gone into making sure all pieces of construction are in place.

“Our three structures were built by our carpentry students, our building management students. They’ve been electrified by our electricity students, the plumbing’s been run by our Adult Education students, and our HVAC has been run by our heating and air students during the day. It is an amazing culmination where the students are learning real-life action, real-life lessons about how to build, how to plan,” Dalton said.

The three homes will be auctioned off live on June 3 during MTC’s Community Day. The event is free and includes a family fun run with VA Momentum, food trucks, kids zone and other activities.

Dalton says for those interested in seeing the homes before that day, showings can be set up by calling 540-434-5961 or emailing him at cdalton@rockingham.k12.va.us.

