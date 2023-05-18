Montpelier Collective launches to help JMU student-athletes with name, image, and likeness deals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison Athletic Department announced the launch of the Montpelier Collective, an initiative designed to provide opportunities for student-athletes at JMU to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness, better known as NIL.

Although the Montpelier Collective is not technically affiliated with the JMU Athletic Department, JMU acknowledges the collective and plans to operate within NCAA, Sun Belt, and Virginia regulations to help facilitate opportunities for JMU athletes.

Cliff Wood, former senior associate athletic director for development at JMU will serve as president of the Montpelier Collective Board of Directors.

“As a collective, we are excited to help JMU student-athletes while fostering a close connection with our local community,” Wood said in a statement. “JMU Athletics has elevated with a strategic and measured upward trajectory, and the Montpelier Collective is focused on playing our part to ensure that the department and our student-athletes can meet heightened goals and achieve on a national level.

JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne spoke about the collective.

“We are aware of the formation of the Montpelier Collective and appreciate their efforts to advance the experience of student-athletes at James Madison University,” Bourne said. “While the Montpelier Collective supplements financial prospects for student-athletes via service initiatives, JMU Athletics will maintain its focus on providing championship experiences within the collegiate athletics construct with concentration on our Duke Club fundraising model.”

The Montpelier Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization operating via donations from independent contributors. The organization will focus on opportunities for community service contributions for JMU student-athletes in exchange for NIL compensation.

“As the collegiate landscape evolves, it’s important that JMU evolve with it,” said Wood. “Ultimately, our efforts will only be as successful as the support and investment received from supporters of the university. On a personal note, I’m excited to work with our student-athletes again while investing back in the local community in the Shenandoah Valley.”

