Monument restoration to be celebrated in events commemorating the Battle of New Market

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1905, a monument has stood along Rt 11 north of New Market honoring the soldiers of the 54th Pennsylvania. The base of the statue explains why: “Erected to the memory of the heroic dead of the 54th Regt. PA Vet. Vol. Infantry who gave their lives in defense of their country.”

The Virginia Military Institute announced the celebration and events in a press release sent out on May 18.

In 1905, veterans of the 54th Pennsylvania Infantry erected the heroic-size granite statue on their position during the battle. It featured military iconography: stars and four 8″ polished granite spheres on the base. The statue was owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until 1988 when Pennsylvania deeded the small parcel of land and the monument to New Market Battlefield State Historical Park and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since then, the monument has been weathered by rain, snow, and other elements.

The weekend of May 20-21, descendants of the 54th PA soldiers will be on hand to celebrate recent access and interpretive improvements to the monument during the 159th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of New Market at the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park and the Virginia Museum of the Civil War.

A grant from the Elizabeth Van Lew Detached Tent 1 of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865 was awarded to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park. The grant allows the park to create safe and barrier free access and enhanced interpretation of the Monument. The grant also permitted restoration of the granite base of the statue.

“The monument restoration and the barrier-free trail enhancement would not have been possible without the generosity of the Daughters of the Union Veterans,” stated Brittney Philips, Site Manager of the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park.

During the battle, the 54th PA made a heroic stand while taking heavy gunfire, allowing the Union Army to retreat to safety before they made their own retreat. The men of the 54th remembered this area as the “Bloody Cedars” due to the cedar trees scattered across the field.

The 159th Commemoration will be held at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War/New Market Battlefield State Historical Park at 8895 George Collins Drive, New Market, VA 22844 on May 20-21 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. For additional information please call 866-515-1864 or visit our website www.vmi.edu/newmarket.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.