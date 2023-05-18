Phishing and scam reports in the Shenandoah Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Phishing and scam reports have more than doubled since 2018, stealing from vulnerable citizens across the United States.

According to Staunton Police Department and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton and Augusta County has seen 490 spam and fraud reports since 2022. Typical scams can include losing money in a transaction, identity theft, unsolicited releasing of personal information and physical threats.

“If I can somehow get it out there so they can stop spending the money, then maybe that will stop the scam altogether,” Brittany Fix, mother of 3 in Staunton said.

Fix said that people who are being scammed would come to her house expecting to pick up items such as dog kennels and bulldog puppies to a food truck that a deposit was placed down on. She said that she is worried for the safety of her family and hopes that no altercation harms her or her children.

“I don’t want an accident to happen because somebody’s upset, to me or my family or anybody else,” Fix said.

Scam artists can extort money from people in different ways ranging from a pretend kidnapping to physical threats against a family.

“He took pictures from our Facebook and isolated photos of our kids and said he was going to kill us in the middle of the night,” Andy Mathe, a father in Staunton, said. “I spent months sleeping on the couch because there was one thing I wasn’t going to let happen, I was going to come in between him and my kids.”

Mathe said the threats he received from the scammer were made over a $50 college textbook he was trying to sell on Facebook marketplace. He said for his safety, he deleted Amazon and stopped dealing on Facebook marketplace.

Bob Weeks owns a rental property in Staunton that he rents out to prospective tenants. He said his property had been listed on Zumper by someone else and they came to the property claiming to be the renters. Weeks said he had never met the family or knew who they were.

“It was so hard to find a rental and he was so excited about this for he and his wife,” Weeks said. “I about cried for him there, it was heart breaking to see.”

Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau said it is always better to shop local and deal locally. She also said that if you must sell or shop online, to cover your bases and collect as much information about the seller, buyer or renter before moving forward with the transaction.

“If you do a little bit of homework, it can save you a lot of heartache,” Wheeler said. “Making payments through a payment app before you have an established relationship with someone is not a safe way to go.”

Before renting, property records can be accessed through the city or county government websites to confirm the seller/landlord is the same person who owns the property.

Wheeler said to weigh the risk of sending money for an unseen product before a transaction is finalized.

