Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire

David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 30-year-old Ohio man is in jail on multiple charges after police said he set a woman on fire on Wednesday.

According to Toledo authorities, David Thomas is accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lived with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

Police charged him with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault.

Police said Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent Hospital. He then went back to their home before returning to the hospital.

Thomas also faces an evidence tampering charge in the incident, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time of the incident.

The bond has been set at $300,000 for Thomas. He is due back in court on May 25.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire

Latest News

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Woman accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry