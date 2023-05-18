Draw Your Weather
Syracuse women’s lacrosse advances to Final Four, defeats James Madison 13-7

The Syracuse women's lacrosse team huddles after scoring a goal against James Madison in the NCAA Quarterfinals on May 18, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team saw its season come to a close in the NCAA quarterfinal round on Thursday afternoon at Syracuse 13-7.

The Orange were led by Olivia Adamson who scored four goals to go with two assists. Six different Syracuse players scored goals.

James Madison got on the board first with a Tai Jankowski goal. Syracuse followed with three consecutive goals. James Madison’s next goal wouldn’t come until more than halfway through the second quarter when Isabella Peterson scored to cut the Dukes deficit to 3-2.

After James Madison’s Katelyn Morgan tied the game 3-3 in the second quarter, Syracuse rattled off four consecutive goals and never looked back. After the game was tied 3-3, Syracuse outscored James Madison 10-4.

James Madison closes the season with 19-3 record, the second-most wins all-time in program history.

