Valley man competing in professional corn hole league

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley man has become a professional corn hole player. Dylan Wood has been playing corn hole competitively for 12 years and this year he tried out for and made the Philadelphia Bell Ringers, a Major League Corn Hole team.

“Growing up playing sports my whole life it was just kind of a natural thing to play sports and after playing for so long it just kind of came naturally to me. The opportunity arose and I figured ‘hey if you can make some extra money and play professionally why not?’,” said Wood.

This is the inaugural season for Major League Corn Hole. Teams in the league have 10 to 14 players and it will have games every weekend across the country for the next 14 weeks.

“The sport has grown super fast throughout the years. There are a lot of celebrities involved in the sport now so it’s kind of taken off. I guess that COVID was a good thing when it comes to corn hole, they were able to show it on ESPN and things like that so it’s kind of blown up in the last few years. It’s easy to play, everybody can do it,” said Wood.

Wood said the fact that everyone can play corn hole is the best part about the sport and he is excited to help it grow.

“My favorite part is simply that you don’t have to be a super athlete to play. You can have a little kid and you can have an old man, everybody can play the same, a kid might come up there and beat you every single time. That’s what I love about the sport everybody can do it, it’s fun, and it can be super competitive,” he said.

Wood grew up in the Broadway area and he is also working with Beards and Broads Axe Throwing where he serves as regional manager. He is working with the rest of the team there to create a corn hole league in the Valley.

“So every Tuesday we actually do blind draw tournaments. We’re hoping to grow that player base, right now we’re 30 to 40 people every week so we’ve got a good turnout but we’re hoping to grow that a little bit bigger and kind of start our own league. Maybe get a bigger facility and every week just grow bigger and bigger,” said Wood.

Weekly tournaments are held at Beards and Broads Broadway location you can learn more here.

