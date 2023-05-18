Draw Your Weather
WATCH LIVE: Crews battle massive fire at Charlotte construction site

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive, five-alarm fire is spewing clouds of smoke over south Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a construction site on Liberty Row Drive, according to Charlotte Fire. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

Roads are closed in the area of the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive.

