Waynesboro music series kicks off at Constitution Park

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - “Groovin’ at the Greenway” kicks off today at Constitution Park in Waynesboro.

The music series will be every Thursday at 6pm, wrapping up on July 27.

Kylie Ritts, Special Events Coordinator for Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said a different local band performs each week and different food trucks come out as well.

Ritts said last year was the first year they did the music series since COVID-19 but still had spacing guidelines, this year they don’t not have to have spacing guidelines.

“Its usually a really great turnout this whole grassy area is all filled up, people bring out all their chairs and blankets. It is a lot of fun.” said Ritts

Ritts said that in the past, turnout has been around 300 to 500 people and that planning begins months in advance.

”We start planning and booking the bands in advance so in like January that is when we start booking everybody, just so we can get ahead of the schedule and fill everything up.” said Ritts.

According to Ritts, the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will be present every week with kids activities available.

Ritts said bands interested in signing up for future events can go to the website and their contact information is listed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.