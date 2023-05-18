What to do if you encounter a driver experiencing road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side asking questions after a suspected road rage shooting in Jefferson County. Law enforcement stresses there a number of things you can do to protect yourself if you find yourself dealing with a driver displaying road rage.

Perhaps the best piece of advice is to try and remove yourself from the situation as quickly as possible. Law enforcement says you should be a calming presence and you shouldn’t escalate the situation. This means don’t make eye contact or aggressive gestures.

If your efforts to diffuse the situation fail, don’t hesitate to call 911. Be able to detail where you are, that means notice mile markers on the interstate or the road you’re on in the city.

If you can tell them the make, model and the color of the vehicle pursuing you even better.

This information could be vital as both law enforcement and road experts say these incidents are only growing in frequency.

“The last five or six years people just seem to be angrier in general about everything and a lot of this anger seems to spill over into the highways and roadways,” said Triple AAA Alabama Public Relations Manager Clay Ingram.

Also, never pull over and exit your vehicle if you’re being followed. Don’t lead the driver to your home either, instead try to pull into a local police station or a very public place. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says no matter what, remaining calm and aware of the consequences of your actions could be key.

“Just take a minute for yourself and realize what you could do to yourself or somebody else out here on the road,” said Trooper O’Neal.

