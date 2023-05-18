Wilson Memorial placed on lockdown after burglary

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial High School (WMHS) in Augusta County entered lockdown Thursday morning after a student was involved in a burglary in Crimora where a firearm was stolen, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

After ACSO determined the suspect in the burglary was present at school, WMHS was placed on a brief lockdown, from around 10:20 a.m. until 10:35 a.m., according to school officials. The lockdown was lifted when ACSO determined there was no threat to the school, they said.

During the lockdown, deputies interviewed the suspect. ACSO reported the stolen firearm was not on school property.

The Juvenile Court Services Unit was contacted, and charges are pending on both children, according to ACSO.

“At no time was the school or the public in any immediate danger throughout this incident. The school was secured out of an abundance of caution until we able to determine that the firearm was not on school property,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in a press release.

Augusta County school officials said the school took immediate precautions with help from school resources officers.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said school officials in a press release. “Please know that we continue to work with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of our students and community.”

WMHS resumed a normal schedule after the lockdown was lifted, and the lockdown affected only WMHS.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.