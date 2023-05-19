$2.3 Million granted to 18 area non-profit organizations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge (“Community Foundation”) recently announced a special round of grants that will be given to 18 local organizations.

According to a press release, the one-time only grants, which range from $50,000 to $150,000 for a total of $2.3 million, are intended to make a meaningful and positive impact on the community. The diverse group of recipients were chosen by several former NTELOS and Lumos Networks executives.

“These two funds were created through the generosity and foresight of the Clifton Forge Waynesboro (CFW) Telephone Company,” said Carl Rosberg, retired President of NTELOS (formerly CFW). “As we exit the pandemic, we are pleased to distribute what remains in the funds to make a meaningful immediate and lasting difference in our community. We are grateful for the support of the Community Foundation in helping us fulfill the philanthropic intent of these funds.”

The work of these 18 organizations ranges from providing health and human services, addressing food insecurity and homelessness, offering education and youth development, and enriching our community through arts and culture.

The recipients are:

ARROW Project: To facilitate sustainable growth of mental health services.

Augusta Health Foundation : To support increased options for remote healthcare access.

Augusta Regional Clinic: To introduce and sustain affordable oral surgery.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank : To increase its capacity to address food insecurity.

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation : To establish a medical laboratory technology program.

Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County : To create a new teen center.

LIFEworks Project : To develop the River City Bread Basket.  Mary Baldwin University: To fund new scholarships for local residents.

ShenanArts : To build new cultural programs for all ages.

Sin Barreras : To grow their services for local immigrant families.

Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA : To support affordable, quality childcare.

Valley Alliance for Education : To fund creative ideas to educate local youth.

Valley Mission : To better serve the needs of those who experience homelessness.

The Wayne Theatre: To develop a new outdoor performance venue.

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry : To sustain their cold weather shelter for the homeless.

Waynesboro Family YMCA : To improve health and wellness facilities for all ages.

Waynesboro Players : To enhance opportunities for youth development via the arts.

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra: To expand musical offerings and sustain youth education.

These grants, some of which the Foundation will distribute in their entirety this year while fulfilling others over several years, will give a tremendous lift to these local nonprofit organizations.

You can read more about the grants, and The Community Foundation by visiting their website.

