Cold front on the way for Saturday

**Wildfire smoke from western Canada will be in our area for the rest of the week. This will lead to hazy sunshine, more of a milky sky and the sun at sunrise and sunset will be more red**

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly sunny for the afternoon. There will be more sun at times especially in West Virginia. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s for West Virginia. Around 70 for the Valley and breezy at times. Mostly cloudy for the evening and mild with temperatures into the 60s. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. Still feeling warm for the day. Turning mostly cloudy, only an isolated shower in the morning. Then a line or broken line of a few spotty showers and an isolated storm for the afternoon. Generally in the 1-5pm timeframe. Not widespread, no washout. Best chance of steadier rain is across the northern part of the area. Highs around 70 and breezy at times. Fluctuating into the 60s with any showers. Dry into the evening and clearing. Temperatures into the 60s for the evening so very pleasant. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and sunny. Sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A very nice day. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and an abundance of sunshine. Partly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures in the 50s to start and plenty of sun. A sunny day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

