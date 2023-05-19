Colonial Trades Fair event returning to Fort Harrison in June

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison has announced their annual “Colonial Trades Fair” event will be returning for its seventh year.

In a press release, Fort Harrison Inc. announced that more than 15 Colonial tradespeople will gather at Fort Harrison in Dayton to demonstrate authentic Colonial crafts during the Fort’s 7th annual Trades Fair on Sat., June 17.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature basket makers, farriers, blacksmiths, weavers, surveyors and more. The free event is open to the public, and children will be able to start their own “Passport to History.”

If you’d like to learn more about the event, you can visit their website and Facebook page for more information.

