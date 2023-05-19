Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Colonial Trades Fair event returning to Fort Harrison in June

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature basket makers, farriers, blacksmiths, weavers,...
The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature basket makers, farriers, blacksmiths, weavers, surveyors and more.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison has announced their annual “Colonial Trades Fair” event will be returning for its seventh year.

In a press release, Fort Harrison Inc. announced that more than 15 Colonial tradespeople will gather at Fort Harrison in Dayton to demonstrate authentic Colonial crafts during the Fort’s 7th annual Trades Fair on Sat., June 17.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature basket makers, farriers, blacksmiths, weavers, surveyors and more. The free event is open to the public, and children will be able to start their own “Passport to History.”

If you’d like to learn more about the event, you can visit their website and Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
A Valley man has become a professional corn hole player. Dylan Wood has been playing corn hole...
Valley man competing in professional corn hole league
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
1 worker dead, 1 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors

Latest News

Buddy the eagle serves as education ambassador
The Society of Civil War Surgeons show displays of medical procedures from the Civil War
Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab prioritize their residents and held a carnival to...
Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab hosted first carnival for residents since the COVID-19 pandemic
Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab hosted first carnival for residents since the COVID-19 pa
A large wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County is preparing to break ground this fall. The...
Shenandoah County wellness resort preparing to break ground this fall