Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments

Andrea Lewis, the couple's attorney, said the husband noticed the activity. (Source: WPEC/CNN)
By WPEC staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida couple has accused two men who installed security cameras at their home of using them to spy on them during intimate moments.

According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the homeowner logged into his system several days after a new installation and was horrified by the data he found.

There was evidence that two technicians had accessed his security camera thousands of times to watch footage of his wife undressing and videos of the couple having sex.

Arrest records list all of the videos in detail, documenting that the technicians at Ask the Advisors watched 460 live and archived clips of the couple.

Ask the Advisors says the employees in question were fired in 2021 due to the video voyeurism charges filed against them

It turns out that one of the technicians was a convicted felon who pled guilty to attempted murder in 1992.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors
A Valley man has become a professional corn hole player. Dylan Wood has been playing corn hole...
Valley man competing in professional corn hole league

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold front on the way for Saturday
Stephanie's full forecast 5-19-23
Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker