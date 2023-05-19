Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Director of Anti-Human Trafficking for VA’s Attorney General visits the Valley

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A glimpse of hope. Thursday evening the Valley community got to hear from the Anti-Human Trafficking director for the Virginia Attorney General’s office.

Tanya Gould shared her story with those in attendance and how it led her to a life of service.

“Unfortunately, this should not have ever happened to me, even as a child the things that happened to me as a child shouldn’t have happened, things that happened to me there shouldn’t have happened, but it’s still happening,” Gould said.

The event was put on by the Shenandoah Valley Coalition Counteracting Human Trafficking, which is made up of many organizations fighting trafficking in the Valley.

The event was called In Plain Sight and one of the messages of the night was traffickers don’t fit into a certain stereotype, they are often well-dressed and someone you may know.

“A lot of the buyers are politicians, officers, people of authority, pastors, ministers, husbands, college students, military,” Gould said.

Directors of the event say only about 1% of trafficking cases are abductions.

”This time let’s not miss this window of opportunity to end it in order to do that we can’t defy the movement we have to keep the main thing the main thing,” Gould said.

Advocates are fighting for more laws and training to help first responders detect trafficking cases.

Gould said there is a new curriculum she has worked on for resource officers in Virginia schools.

For more information on human trafficking or to get help you can contact any of the following places.

New Directions, New Creations, or Magnolia Rose.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park
North Fork Middle School teacher charged, suspended, officials say
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for after massive Charlotte fire
Inside the lobby of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville
Fishersville’s Amazon Fulfillment Center opens its doors
WMHS entered lockdown Thursday morning after a student was involved in a burglary in Crimora...
Wilson Memorial placed on lockdown after burglary

Latest News

Myers Pumpkins in Rockingham County still hasn't seen much rain to get his crops going.
Local farmers still looking for more rain to help crops
Local farmers still looking for more rain to help crops
Director of Anti-Human Trafficking for VA’s Attorney General visits the Valley
150 years of weather records: A family’s story and a continued tradition