Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing

Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Only 18 months after opening to much fanfare, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is preparing for its final voyage.

The pricey hotel and immersive fan experience at Florida’s Disney World will close its doors on Sept. 28.

At nearly $5,000 per couple for two weeknights, the price was out of reach for many Star Wars enthusiasts.

From the beginning, critics panned the hotel for things like utilitarian bathrooms and a disappointing cosplay lightsaber experience.

Some said, with the hotel only half-full, the interactive fan experiences didn’t live up to expectations.

But others appreciated the opportunity to dress as their favorite characters and interact with others.

Disney says even though this creative idea didn’t live up to expectations, the company is not giving up on immersive, cutting-edge experiences for guests.

