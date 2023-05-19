Finding a balance between enhanced security and a positive learning environment at schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the K-12 School shooting database in 2023, there have been 147 incidents at a school.

Rockingham County Superintendent, Oskar Scheikl said It can be tricky to navigate finding a balance between enhanced security measures and maintaining a positive learning environment where students feel comfortable and safe.

“Small elementary school students doing safety drills. The drill itself can affect the student and make them feel less safe at school.” said Scheikl.

Scheikl continued “For example, schools that use metal detectors, so every morning you walk through a metal detector there is a tendency that students feel less safe in those buildings because they see the metal detector and think this must be an unsafe place.”

Scheikl said there needs to be a balance.

“It has to be clear that we are practicing like we practice fire drills. Students don’t go to school every day worried that the school will burn down but the schools still do fire drills, it just becomes a routine.” said Scheikl.

Scheikl said it important to practice drills to be prepared in case anything were to happen at a school.

“We have to make sure that we have those drills and plans in place, while at the same time not creating that message that you are not safe at school.” said Scheikl.

Scheikl said they have to send out reminders to not have weapons on school ground, even if there is no malicious intent.

“Some students are engaged in work before school or after school where they use a rifle for a legitimate purpose and please make sure they don’t end up on campus.” said Scheikl.

“You may not have any intent to harm anyone but just a weapon on campus can get you in trouble.” Scheikl said.

Scheikl said the staff is working to switch to a card system to access into the building.

“If you have for example schools where we aren’t sure where all the keys are to the building we have to make sure that is controlled. So we make strong efforts to make there weren’t keys floating around the community,” said Scheikl.

