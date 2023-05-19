Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg Police’s PATCH Camp for teenagers to return this summer

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is encouraging teens to be a part of its PATCH Camp starting June 26. Boys and girls aged 13 to 16 get to spend an interactive week with officers learning what their job is all about,

PATCH stands for pride, accountability, teamwork, courage, and honor — the five core values that Harrisonburg Police patrol their service from. HPD shared that the free summer camp is a chance to keep the line of transparency open with everyone including the city’s potential future leaders

“It’s supervised by some of the volunteers within our department and some of the police officers, and really give our kids that opportunity to kind of see some of that the interesting stuff and they could be anything from evidence collection ‚” HPD Sergeant John Hancock said.

PATCH Camp is similar to the Citizens Police Academy. Applications are open to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents which will be taken until June 9.

For more information. check out the department’s Facebook page or stop by the police station.

