Hopewell woman charged after Fentanyl discovered during New Market traffic stop, Sheriff’s Office says

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Around 30 grams of powder Fentanyl were seized during a controlled buy and later traffic stop in the New Market area, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says 35-year-old Danielle Marie Bryant of Hopewell was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the intent to sell/distribute in violation of VA Code 18.2-248. She was released on a $7,500.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court in June, the SCSO says.

SCSO Investigators assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force say the 30 grams of powder Fentanyl have an approximate street value of $3,000.00.

