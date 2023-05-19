Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab hosted first carnival for residents since the COVID-19 pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab say they prioritize their residents and held a carnival to give them the fun they have missed out on for the past three years.

Jeffrey Shrewsbury, executive director of the center, said this event is meant to build bonds between residents and staff. He said making work fun makes everybody around happier and more productive.

“People need to have fun, unfortunately if you are in long-term care, you probably don’t have much to do,” Shrewsbury said. “If I’m going to do my job, I need to help people do things that they enjoy.”

Shrewsbury said the center works to be personable and make meaningful connections with the residents, whether they be in for long-term care or short-term rehab.

“It’s the human service field, it’s not making widgets or putting things together like a car,” Shrewsbury said. “What we do, you have to see them as a human being.”

Faith Shifflett, director of social work at the center, said the residents needed this carnival. She said the connections formed before COVID-19 and the work the staff puts on was different than it is now.

“Now that we can actually open up and do something where a bunch of people can be all at once and enjoy themselves and not have to worry about anything is good for both staff and the residents,” Shifflett said. “It brings life where we haven’t seen that part of it, enjoyment for a long time.”

Shifflett said they are planning more events for the future and hope to make more meaningful connections with the residents.

The center is run by a team of nurses, the nurses range from floor nurses to wound nurses. These nurses tend to the everyday care that the residents at Kings Daughters need.

Amber Hendricks, director of nursing at the center, said the need for nurses is always there, and the nursing field in long-term care is a rewarding one.

“The staff here really does care about the residents, it’s neat to see that,” Hendricks said. “Sometimes they are stuck in the bed all day and no one really comes to visit them all day so they’re like family to us.”

