Sentara Health invests $3 million in scholarships to support students pursuing careers in healthcare

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Health has launched pipeline development programs to support students pursuing healthcare careers. Through a $3 million investment in the Sentara Scholars program, Sentara says they are working to create opportunities for young students to reach their desired healthcare careers, while also positively impacting their community’s economics and health equity outcomes.

As part of the Sentara Scholars program, Eastern Mennonite University received $200,000 in scholarship funds from Sentara Health.

“We are really thrilled that Sentara is continuing to build a healthy partnership with Eastern Mennonite University, particularly in the healthcare area,” said Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, EMU president.

Some students working toward advanced degrees do not have the same access to financial aid as undergraduate students. This is how EMU has chosen to apply the Sentara Scholars funds.

“We are very grateful for the partnership with Sentara RMH. Our students have wonderful clinical experiences there and that partnership has been in place for a long time,” says EMU Nursing Department Chair, Melody Cash, Phd, RN.

Sentara Scholars funding has been made available to students through partnerships with academic institutions and non-profit organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Recipients will be selected from a combination of merit and need-based criteria.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

