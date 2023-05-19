Shenandoah County wellness resort preparing to break ground this fall

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large wellness resort coming to Shenandoah County is preparing to break ground this fall. The Simply Shenandoah resort will be built on 550 acres outside of Strasburg and hopes to open by the summer of 2025.

When complete the resort will consist of an arrivals building, a meeting building, a food and beverage building , a spa and aquatics building, and a fitness and yoga center. There will also be 6 lodges with 100 rooms as well as 4 tree houses and a retreat area with 18 rooms for longer or more private stays that include kitchenettes.

The resort has already begun interviewing for key leadership positions and plans to have 250 employees. The goal is to help guests improve their mental health by disconnecting and offering a therapeutic experience in nature.

“We definitely want to offer a platform for people to potentially achieve that transformational experience where they have an experience where they just feel better about themselves and they go out in the world and do something good in the world. That’s the fundamental goal but at the same time we accept you for where you’re at and if you’re just here to relax and have some fun that’s amazing too,” said Greg McCarley, Community Relations Director for Wellmore Partners, the group creating the resort.

The resort plans to offer over 40 different types of activities and holistic experiences.

“Experiences can range from a food experience to a holistic experience like yoga, tai chi, anything that is holistic related but also outdoor recreation. Outdoor survival skills, archery, hatchet throwing, anything you can think of that’s considered healthy and brings wellness to a person,” said McCarley.

Before construction begins, Wellmore partners is hoping to connect with the community to form partnerships.

“Before we build something this is our chance to really build a relationship early on before we’re established and that way I could pitch to the team and to leadership, this is what the community is offering and sharing with us, what can we do our best to accommodate their needs, how can we serve the community to the best of our capability?,” said McCarley.

The resort will have a philanthropy and scholarship program as well as offer special services and stays at the resort to local first responders. McCarley is hoping to connect with local businesses, and residents.

The resort will be environmentally friendly with a ban on single use plastics and 100% clean food only on the property.

Anyone interested in connecting with McCarley and Wellmore partners can contact him via email at gregm@wellmorepartners.com. You can learn more about the resort here.

