Turner Ashby softball defeats Broadway 11-3, remains undefeated

Turner Ashby's softball team defeated Broadway 11-3 on Thursday night.
Turner Ashby's softball team defeated Broadway 11-3 on Thursday night.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway’s softball team nearly handed Turner Ashby a loss earlier this month on May 2 when they held a lead late against the Knights.

On Thursday, the two teams squared off again in the Valley District Tournament but this time there was a little doubt in the final result.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Turner Ashby quickly snatched the lead thanks to a 2-run home run by Kendall Simmers. The Knights used that momentum to keep their undefeated record in tact.

