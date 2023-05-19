Turner Ashby softball defeats Broadway 11-3, remains undefeated

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway’s softball team nearly handed Turner Ashby a loss earlier this month on May 2 when they held a lead late against the Knights.

On Thursday, the two teams squared off again in the Valley District Tournament but this time there was a little doubt in the final result.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Turner Ashby quickly snatched the lead thanks to a 2-run home run by Kendall Simmers. The Knights used that momentum to keep their undefeated record in tact.

For additional scores across The Valley, click here. If you see a score that's missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

