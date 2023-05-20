18 Augusta area non-profits awarded money through Community Foundation Blue Ridge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 18 non-profits in the Augusta area will soon be able to start projects to better assist the community, thanks to a large donation from NTELOS through the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge.

The non-profits receive a check awarding them between $50,000 and $150,000.

“They will have a far-reaching impact on our community,” Dan Layman, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge said. “From health and human services to education, to youth development and arts and culture all of which reflects many of the past interests of those who were associated with the NTELOS foundation.”

In total, the NTELOS Foundation is giving $2.3 million.

Layman said their donor-advised fund with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has been established for years and this year they decided to go all in.

“Through these larger grants rather than smaller incremental grants were allowing these organizations to act on community need that they’re seeing in the community in a way that gets us to the next great level,” Layman said.

Some projects are already in the works.

“This will allow the Boys and Girls Club to create a teen center in Waynesboro which is greatly needed and it’s gonna allow the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to add oral surgery services for low-income residents,” Layman said.

Layman said the needs of the community are more apparent now coming out of the pandemic.

“With these grants, we can really begin to address some of those things that we all began to see but didn’t ... have the resources to address then,” he said.

The non-profits receiving grant funds include:

ARROW Project

Augusta Health Foundation

Augusta Regional Clinic

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation

Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County

LIFEworks Project

Mary Baldwin University

ShenanArts

Sin Barreras

Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

Valley Alliance for Education

Valley Mission

The Wayne Theatre

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry

Waynesboro Family YMCA

Waynesboro Players

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra

