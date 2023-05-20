18 Augusta area non-profits awarded money through Community Foundation Blue Ridge
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 18 non-profits in the Augusta area will soon be able to start projects to better assist the community, thanks to a large donation from NTELOS through the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge.
The non-profits receive a check awarding them between $50,000 and $150,000.
“They will have a far-reaching impact on our community,” Dan Layman, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge said. “From health and human services to education, to youth development and arts and culture all of which reflects many of the past interests of those who were associated with the NTELOS foundation.”
In total, the NTELOS Foundation is giving $2.3 million.
Layman said their donor-advised fund with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has been established for years and this year they decided to go all in.
“Through these larger grants rather than smaller incremental grants were allowing these organizations to act on community need that they’re seeing in the community in a way that gets us to the next great level,” Layman said.
Some projects are already in the works.
“This will allow the Boys and Girls Club to create a teen center in Waynesboro which is greatly needed and it’s gonna allow the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to add oral surgery services for low-income residents,” Layman said.
Layman said the needs of the community are more apparent now coming out of the pandemic.
“With these grants, we can really begin to address some of those things that we all began to see but didn’t ... have the resources to address then,” he said.
The non-profits receiving grant funds include:
ARROW Project
Augusta Health Foundation
Augusta Regional Clinic
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation
Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County
LIFEworks Project
Mary Baldwin University
ShenanArts
Sin Barreras
Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA
Valley Alliance for Education
Valley Mission
The Wayne Theatre
Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry
Waynesboro Family YMCA
Waynesboro Players
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra
