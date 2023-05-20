Draw Your Weather
Helicopter needed to upgrade Massanutten Resort ski lift

(FILE)
(FILE)(Photo: Massanutten Resort)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Massanutten Resort is upgrading a ski lift, a process that required some helicopter maneuvers Saturday, May 20.

“We want to be a leader in the region and this is a big part of it,” Kenny Hess said. “We’re installing a detachable quad lift to replace a 35-year-old fixed grip lift.”

Hess is the director of sports and risk management at the resort. He says this new lift speeds things up.

“It will reduce the ride time to less than three-and-a-half minutes,” Hess said. “Before, it was about an eight minute ride.”

The new lift will also serve about 2,300 passengers per hour.

“We’re in the middle of a three-year expansion project, and this is just a big part of it,” Hess said.

