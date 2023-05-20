James Madison splits doubleheader at Georgia Southern, reaches 30 wins for only second time since 2011

(WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team split a Friday doubleheader against Georgia Southern.

The Dukes lost 10-6 in Game 1 but defeated the Eagles 4-3 in Game 2.

The win gives JMU its 30th of the season. It’s only the second time since 2011 the Dukes have reached the 30 win mark.

James Madison will begin play on Saturday in fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference. If the Dukes defeat Georgia Southern on Saturday, they’ll secure a spot in the double-elimination portion of the Sun Belt Tournament, therefore bypassing the single-elimination round.

First pitch of the regular season finale is at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

